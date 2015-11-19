A range of activities about children's lives in World War 2.
There are activities about rationing, evacuees, wartime roles, war time information posters, Anderson shelters and the Blitz.
Also included:
Allotment display pictures.
Idioms presentation and activity.

You may also be interested in the 20th century resource pack from JU3fromLeics

$7.04

Buy nowSave for later
  • evacuees-suitcase.ppt
  • anderson-shelter.ppt
  • wartime-menu-and-instructions.ppt
  • wartime-roles.ppt
  • evacuee's-diary.ppt
  • Using-Idioms-presentation.ppt
  • Design-a-poster-WW2.ppt
  • rationing.ppt
  • allotment--colour.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 19, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

ppt, 21 KB

evacuees-suitcase

Activity

ppt, 43 KB

anderson-shelter

Activity

ppt, 90 KB

wartime-menu-and-instructions

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades