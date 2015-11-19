A range of activities about children's lives in World War 2.
There are activities about rationing, evacuees, wartime roles, war time information posters, Anderson shelters and the Blitz.
Also included:
Allotment display pictures.
Idioms presentation and activity.
You may also be interested in the 20th century resource pack from JU3fromLeics
About this resource
Info
Created: Nov 19, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics
- Cross-curricular topics / Time detectives
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Second World War
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
Other resources by this author
JU3fromLeics
Writing MONSTER poems
Create character poems. Giants, monsters,dragons ... just use your imagination! Resources include original poems, templates sheets for writing and ...
- (0)
- $7.04
JU3fromLeics
Seasons activities. Topic. Term start idea.
A stimulating presentation looking at Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter with a range of activities about seasons. Includes plants, nature, clothes,...
- (0)
- $7.04
JU3fromLeics
VICTORIAN RAILWAYS and early railways
This resource is packed with information and activities about VICTORIAN RAILWAYS and early railways. A range of activities including a presentation...
- (1)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
spursfan1983
Great Fire Of London - Storyboards and Sequencing
Three differentiated worksheets, suitable for Year 1 & 2 pupils. 1 - Storyboard sheet with pictures and lines underneath for able writers to wr...
- (8)
- $4.23
susanpowers09
Time Travel! An Inquiry Based Maths Adventure
Get ready to take a journey of adventure around the world and across time with this inquiry based math project. It offers collaborative learning an...
- (0)
- $7.03
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
A pack of 20 year 2 SATs style non-fiction comprehensions. This is the second pack we have uploaded and contains a wide range of topics, including:...
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
newromantic
KS2 Y6 cross curricular powerpoint lesson (36 slides) Secret Agent Academy.
KS2 Y6 powerpoint lesson of 39 slides. Secret Agent Academy is a lesson (s) set in a ‘real’ context where pupils are ‘trained’ for a special missio...
- (1)
- $4.23
tanishareddall1
KS2 Scheme of work- The Vikings- 7 hour unit
Overview A seven hour unit where pupils will develop a chronologically secure understanding of Britain’s Viking and Anglo-Saxon past. The unit aims...
- (1)
- $4.21
FitzwilliamMuseumEducation
A Sarcophagus for a Pharaoh: Science and Technology in Ancient Egypt
This interactive quest is based around the sarcophagus lid of Rameses III. Players are led through a series of simple tasks to help them to underst...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
vlrynn
Telling Time Worksheets
Telling Time Worksheets and activities for early exploration of clock numbers and features, and concepts related to telling time by the hour. The f...
- (0)
- $3.25
SALE
teachercellar
Sats Comprehension KS2
Another original short story written by me in a child friendly vocabulary set in 1895, Jayne, the young lady of the house is attending a ball in th...
- (0)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
blossomingminds
Year 2 Space Comprehension - Neil Armstrong - Science Week
This resource is a non-fiction comprehension activity for year 2 on the astronaut, Neil Armstrong. It is based on the KS1 SATs reading paper and in...
- (1)
- $4.23