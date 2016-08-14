World War I Crossword Puzzle Review (WW1) includes - 20 Terms and 20 clues plus optional word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.

Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War I unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment.

Word Bank
• war of attrition
• armistice
• stalemate
• reparations
• total war
• alliance
• nationalism
• imperialism
• Fourteen Points
• Russian Revolution
• Zimmerman telegram
• Treaty of Versailles
• convoys
• Big Four
• Treaty of Brest-Litovsk
• Schlieffen Plan
• No mans land
• self-determination
• League of Nations
• militarism

Related:
• World War I Map Activity & MAIN Causes
• Trench Warfare & Modern Weapons of War Text & Graphic Analysis
• World War I Timeline Activity
• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis
• World War I PowerPoint
• World War I Unit Bundled

