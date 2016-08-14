World War I Crossword Puzzle Review (WW1) includes - 20 Terms and 20 clues plus optional word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.



Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War I unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War I Unit Bundled.



Word Bank

• war of attrition

• armistice

• stalemate

• reparations

• total war

• alliance

• nationalism

• imperialism

• Fourteen Points

• Russian Revolution

• Zimmerman telegram

• Treaty of Versailles

• convoys

• Big Four

• Treaty of Brest-Litovsk

• Schlieffen Plan

• No mans land

• self-determination

• League of Nations

• militarism



Related:

• World War I Map Activity & MAIN Causes

• Trench Warfare & Modern Weapons of War Text & Graphic Analysis

• World War I Timeline Activity

• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis

• World War I PowerPoint

• World War I Unit Bundled



More awesome stuff on the way, “follow me” to be the first to know about new products!

Also, follow me on Pinterest at World History Ideas!



File under:

Causes of WWI

Causes of World War I

Causes of World War 1

Causes of WW1

World War One