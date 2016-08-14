World War I Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis takes students to Germany 1923. Students analyze Hitler’s speech on the Treaty of Versailles and learn treaty’s affects on the German people as well as its contribution to Hitler and birth of World War II . Some knowledge of the Treaty of Versailles is required for the understanding of this document. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment. For younger students however, a teacher's guidance is suggested. This is also perfect for substitute teacher plans. A key is included.



Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War I unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War I Unit Bundled.



Related

• World War I Map Activity & MAIN Causes

• Trench Warfare & Modern Weapons of War Text & Graphic Analysis

• World War I Timeline Activity

• World War I PowerPoint

• World War I Crossword Puzzle Review

• World War I Unit Bundled



More awesome stuff on the way, “follow me” to be the first to know about new products!

Also, follow me on Pinterest at World History Ideas!





File Under:

World War I

World War 1

WW1

WWI

WWII

WW2

World War II

World War 2