World War I Map Activity and MAIN Causes of WWI takes students to Europe 1914 to discuss the M.A.I.N. causes of World War 1(Militarism, Alliances, Imperialism and Nationalism). Then students learn about the alliance system through a map activity. No other maps from the book are needed, just thee colored pencils or crayons. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment. This is also perfect for substitute teacher plans. A key is included.
Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War I unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War I Unit Bundled.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
