World War I PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes covers the atmosphere in Europe leading up the the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, World War I, and finishes with the Treaty of Versailles and how it led to WWII.

This 25 slide WWI PowerPoint is packed with beautiful graphics, engaging video clips and presenter notes that aid your understanding of each slide and can act as a cheat sheet for details you may forget. Some slides have maps and discussion questions to help engage your students. By far, one of the best PowerPoints you have ever seen.

Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War I unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War I Unit Bundled.

Topics Covered
M.A.I.N. Causes of WWI
Militarism
Alliance System
Triple Alliance
Triple Entente
Imperialism
Nationalism
Archduke Franz Ferdinand
Central Powers
Allied Powers
Schleifen Plan
Stalemate
War of Attrition
New Weapons of War
Battles of Verdun and Somme
Western Front - Eastern Front
Total War
Conscription
propaganda
Russian Revolution
Treaty of Brest-Litovsk
Lusitania
Zimmerman Telegram
Armistice
President Wilson
Fourteen Points
Treaty of Versailles

**Note: This is a World History centric view of WWI. This is for World History class, rather than U.S. History Class.

