Topics Covered

M.A.I.N. Causes of WWI

Militarism

Alliance System

Triple Alliance

Triple Entente

Imperialism

Nationalism

Archduke Franz Ferdinand

Central Powers

Allied Powers

Schleifen Plan

Stalemate

War of Attrition

New Weapons of War

Battles of Verdun and Somme

Western Front - Eastern Front

Total War

Conscription

propaganda

Russian Revolution

Treaty of Brest-Litovsk

Lusitania

Zimmerman Telegram

Armistice

President Wilson

Fourteen Points

Treaty of Versailles



**Note: This is a World History centric view of WWI. This is for World History class, rather than U.S. History Class.



