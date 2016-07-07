World War I Unit Bundled covers the the atmosphere in Europe leading up the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, World War I, and finishes with the Treaty of Versailles and its contribution to World War II. This unit includes World War I PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes. Unit also includes, warm up PowerPoints, informational text documents, including timeline with questions, primary source documents, exit tickets, crossword review, and editable assessment. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans.
World War I PowerPoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the notes, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students.
Topics Covered:
M.A.I.N. Causes of WWI
Militarism
Alliance System
Triple Alliance
Triple Entente
Imperialism
Nationalism
Archduke Franz Ferdinand
Central Powers
Allied Powers
Schleifen Plan
Stalemate
War of Attrition
New Weapons of War
Battles of Verdun and Somme
Western Front - Eastern Front
Total War
Conscription
propaganda
Russian Revolution
Treaty of Brest-Litovsk
Lusitania
Zimmerman Telegram
Armistice
President Wilson
Fourteen Points
Treaty of Versailles
Unit Includes
• World War I Map Activity & MAIN Causes
• Trench Warfare & Modern Weapons of War Text & Graphic Analysis
• World War I Timeline Activity
• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis
• World War I PowerPoint
• World War I Crossword Puzzle Review
• And much more not in my store!
**Note: The PowerPoint lecture is from a World History centric view of WWI. PowerPoint Lecture is for World History class, rather than U.S. History Class.
