World War I Unit Bundled covers the the atmosphere in Europe leading up the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, World War I, and finishes with the Treaty of Versailles and its contribution to World War II. This unit includes World War I PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes. Unit also includes, warm up PowerPoints, informational text documents, including timeline with questions, primary source documents, exit tickets, crossword review, and editable assessment.



World War I PowerPoint contains lecture notes that guide you through the notes, helps you to tell the whole story, and verbally assess students.



Topics Covered:

M.A.I.N. Causes of WWI

Militarism

Alliance System

Triple Alliance

Triple Entente

Imperialism

Nationalism

Archduke Franz Ferdinand

Central Powers

Allied Powers

Schleifen Plan

Stalemate

War of Attrition

New Weapons of War

Battles of Verdun and Somme

Western Front - Eastern Front

Total War

Conscription

propaganda

Russian Revolution

Treaty of Brest-Litovsk

Lusitania

Zimmerman Telegram

Armistice

President Wilson

Fourteen Points

Treaty of Versailles



Unit Includes

• World War I Map Activity & MAIN Causes

• Trench Warfare & Modern Weapons of War Text & Graphic Analysis

• World War I Timeline Activity

• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis

• World War I PowerPoint

• World War I Crossword Puzzle Review

• And much more



**Note: The PowerPoint lecture is from a World History centric view of WWI. PowerPoint Lecture is for World History class, rather than U.S. History Class.



