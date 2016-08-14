World War II Aftermath Informational Text & Chart Analysis takes students to the end of World War II. Students learn about the costs of war through lives and money by analyzing data on a chart. Students then to informational text describing the Nuremberg Trials and MacArthur’s occupation of Japan. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment. This is also perfect for substitute teacher plans. A key is included.



Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War 2 unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War II Unit Bundled.



Related

• The Surrender of France Primary Source Analysis (WWII)

• Nanking Massacre/Rape of Nanking Primary Source Analysis

• Oppenheimer v Heisenberg: Race for the Bomb Video Guide - Video WebLink Included

• World War II Timeline Activity

• World War II Rise of Dictators Informational Text Analysis

• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis

• World War II PowerPoint with Video Clips + Presenter Notes

• World War II Crossword Puzzle Review

• World War II Unit Bundled



More awesome stuff on the way, “follow me” to be the first to know about new products!

Also, follow me on Pinterest at World History Ideas!



File Under:

World War II

World War 2

WW2

WWII