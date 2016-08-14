World War II Nanking Massacre/Rape of Nanking Primary Source Analysis Introduces students to the Nanking Massacre using primary source eyewitness accounts from the event. Students learn about war crimes and are exposed to Japans’ debate over the extent and nature of the Massacre. This exercise looks at five primary source documents and an excerpt from a Japanese text book. It is an excellent addition to your World War II Unit. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment. This is also perfect for substitute teacher plans. A key is included.



Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War 2 unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War II Unit Bundled.



More Awesome World War II Stuff

• The Surrender of France Primary Source Analysis (WWII)

• World War II Aftermath Informational Text & Chart Analysis

• World War II Timeline Activity

• • Oppenheimer v Heisenberg: Race for the Bomb Video Guide - Video WebLink Included

• World War II Rise of Dictators Informational Text Analysis

• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis

• World War II Crossword Puzzle Review

• World War II Unit Bundled



More stuff on the way, “follow me” to be the first to know about new products!



File Under:

World War II

World War 2

WW 2

WW II