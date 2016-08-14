World War II PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes is packed with maps, primary source documents, stunning visuals, and embedded video links, everything you need to keep your students engaged
This 25 slide PowerPoint packed with beautiful graphics, engaging video clips and presenter notes that aid your understanding of each slide and can act as a cheat sheet for details you may forget. Some slides have maps and discussion questions to help engage your students.
Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War 2 unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War II Unit Bundled.
Topics Covered
Rise of Dictators
Hitler's Propaganda
Appeasement
German Aggression
Battle of Britain
Operation Barbarossa
Lebensraum
Final Solution/Holocaust
Pearl Harbor
America Joins the War
- North Africa, Italy, D-Day, Battle of the Bulge
Yalta Conference
War in the Pacific
Manhattan Project
Hiroshima and Nagasaki
**Note: This is a World History centric view of WWII. It does not cover U.S. domestic policy during the war. This is for World History class, rather than U.S. History Class.
