World War II PowerPoint with video clips and presenter notes is packed with maps, primary source documents, stunning visuals, and embedded video links, everything you need to keep your students engaged



This 25 slide PowerPoint packed with beautiful graphics, engaging video clips and presenter notes that aid your understanding of each slide and can act as a cheat sheet for details you may forget. Some slides have maps and discussion questions to help engage your students.



Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War 2 unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War II Unit Bundled.



Topics Covered

Rise of Dictators

Hitler's Propaganda

Appeasement

German Aggression

Battle of Britain

Operation Barbarossa

Lebensraum

Final Solution/Holocaust

Pearl Harbor

America Joins the War

- North Africa, Italy, D-Day, Battle of the Bulge

Yalta Conference

War in the Pacific

Manhattan Project

Hiroshima and Nagasaki



**Note: This is a World History centric view of WWII. It does not cover U.S. domestic policy during the war. This is for World History class, rather than U.S. History Class.



Related

• World War II Rise of Dictators Informational Text Analysis

• The Surrender of France Primary Source Analysis (WWII)

•World War II Timeline Activity

• Nanking Massacre/Rape of Nanking Primary Source Analysis

• World War II Aftermath Informational Text & Chart Analysis

• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis

• Oppenheimer v Heisenberg: Race for the Bomb Video Guide - Video WebLink Included

• World War II Crossword Puzzle Review

• World War II Unit Bundled



More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest here!



File Under:

World War 2 PowerPoints

World War II PowerPoints

World War II

World War 2

WW2

WWII