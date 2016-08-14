The Surrender of France Primary Source Analysis takes students back to France, 1940. Students learn about the German tactic of blitzkrieg and then are given a front row seat to Hitler just prior to the surrender ceremony with France. This exercise is visually engaging and is an excellent resource to use in your World War II Unit. This can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment. This is also perfect for substitute teacher plans. A key is included.
Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War 2 unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War II Unit Bundled.
More Great World War II Stuff!
• World War II Rise of Dictators Informational Text Analysis
• Oppenheimer v Heisenberg: Race for the Bomb Video Guide - Video WebLink Included
• Nanking Massacre/Rape of Nanking Primary Source Analysis
• World War II Timeline Activity
• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis
• World War II PowerPoint with Video Clips + Presenter Notes
• World War II Aftermath Informational Text & Chart Analysis
• World War II Crossword Puzzle Review
• World War II Unit Bundled
More awesome stuff on the way, “follow me” to be the first to know about new products!
Also, follow me on Pinterest at World History Ideas or World History TpT Store
File Under:
World War II
World War 2
WW 2
WW II
WW2
WWII
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Renaissance and Reformation Unit - PPTs, Worksheets, Lesson Plans+Test
- (1)
- $13.95
Indus Valley/Harappa Civilization Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Shang and Zhou Dynasties Informational Text Worksheet
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
History timeline for display - easily adapted
- (118)
- $5.49
The Blitz
- (20)
- $2.11
Rise of Hitler
- (20)
- $2.11
New resources
Edexcel 9-1 GCSE - Weimar and Nazi Germany Revision Guide
- (2)
- $14.09
Goodnight Mister Tom by Michelle Magorian Comprehension KS2
- (1)
- $4.23
Remembrance day
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Pearl Harbor Attack Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $36.63
World War II ESCAPE ROOM: Hitler, Holocaust, FDR, Pearl Harbor
- (0)
- $6.25
Anne Frank Bundle
- 8 Resources
- $19.72