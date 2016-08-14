World War II Timeline takes your students to Europe from 1935 to 1946. Students analyze the timeline and complete a twenty question common core aligned worksheet. This assesses students on the history of the WW2 as well as timeline analysis. An optional QR coded timeline is also included for more student engagement. It can be used in class or as homework as it’s a completely stand alone assignment. Key is included.



Save some money by grabbing this amazing product, along with the entire World War 2 unit including PowerPoints, worksheets, lesson plans, review and assessment. Get World War II Unit Bundled.



Topics include:

• Japanese invasion of Manchuria

• Italian invasion of Ethiopia

• Kristallnacht

• Non-Aggression Pact between Hitler and Stalin

• German invasion of Poland

• Battle of Britain

• Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor

• Final Solution

• Battle of Midway

• Battle of Stalingrad

• D-Day

• Battle of the Bulge

• Atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

• V-E Day

• V-J Day



Related:

• The Surrender of France Primary Source Analysis (WWII)

• Nanking Massacre/Rape of Nanking Primary Source Analysis

• Oppenheimer v Heisenberg: Race for the Bomb Video Guide - Video WebLink Included

• World War II Aftermath Informational Text & Chart Analysis

• World War II Rise of Dictators Informational Text Analysis

• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis

• World War II PowerPoint with Video Clips + Presenter Notes

• World War II Crossword Puzzle Review

• World War II Unit Bundled



More awesome stuff on the way, “follow me” to be the first to know about new products!

Also, follow me on Pinterest at World History Ideas!