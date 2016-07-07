World War II Unit Includes World War 2 PowerPoints, primary source activities, timeline, video and video guided, crossword review, and assessment all bound together with detailed daily lesson plans. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with PowerPoint notes, primary source document reading, informational text or timeline analysis, and an Exit Ticket. Unit also includes editable assessment-test/quiz, a writing exercise and crossword puzzle review. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans. PowerPoints include video clips & lecture notes to guide you through the presentation.



Save Money! Get both World War I Unit and World War II Units combined at World War I and II Double Bundled!



World War II topics covered are:

Rise of Dictators - Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini

concentration camp

Kristallnacht

Fascist Party, Nazi Party

totalitarianism

Weimar Republic

Hitler's Propaganda

Nuremberg Laws

Appeasement

German Aggression

Battle of Britain

Operation Barbarossa

Lebensraum

Final Solution/Holocaust

Pearl Harbor

America Joins the War

- North Africa, Italy, D-Day, Battle of the Bulge

Yalta Conference

War in the Pacific

Douglas MacArthur

Manhattan Project

Atomic Bomb

Harry Truman

Hiroshima and Nagasaki



*Note: This is a World History centric view of WWII. It does not cover U.S. domestic policy during the war. This is for World History classes, rather than U.S. History classes. For WWII in U.S. History, go to World War II Unit - PPTs w/Video Links, Primary Source Docs, Quiz, Project .



This Unit Includes

• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!

• Warmups and Exit Tickets PowerPoints

• Six World War II PowerPoints with Video Clips + Presenter Notes

• The Surrender of France Primary Source Analysis (WWII)

• Nanking Massacre/Rape of Nanking Primary Source Analysis

• Oppenheimer v Heisenberg: Race for the Bomb Video Guide - Video WebLink Included

• World War II Timeline Activity

• World War II Rise of Dictators Informational Text Analysis

• World War II Aftermath Informational Text & Chart Analysis

• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis

• World War II Crossword Puzzle Review

• Exit Ticket or Ticket Out the Door

• Editable Assessment/Test

• Plus Extras!



More stuff on the way, “follow me” to be the first to know about new products!

Also, follow me on Pinterest at World History Ideas or World History TpT Store

More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest here!



File Under:

World War II

World War 2

WW2

WWII