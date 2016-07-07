World War II Unit Includes World War 2 PowerPoints, primary source activities, timeline, video and video guided, crossword review, and assessment all bound together with detailed daily lesson plans. Each lesson begins with a warm-up, and continues with PowerPoint notes, primary source document reading, informational text or timeline analysis, and an Exit Ticket. Unit also includes editable assessment-test/quiz, a writing exercise and crossword puzzle review. Everything is put together with detailed daily lesson plans. Just copy and paste to your lesson plans. PowerPoints include video clips & lecture notes to guide you through the presentation.
World War II topics covered are:
Rise of Dictators - Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini
concentration camp
Kristallnacht
Fascist Party, Nazi Party
totalitarianism
Weimar Republic
Hitler's Propaganda
Nuremberg Laws
Appeasement
German Aggression
Battle of Britain
Operation Barbarossa
Lebensraum
Final Solution/Holocaust
Pearl Harbor
America Joins the War
- North Africa, Italy, D-Day, Battle of the Bulge
Yalta Conference
War in the Pacific
Douglas MacArthur
Manhattan Project
Atomic Bomb
Harry Truman
Hiroshima and Nagasaki
*Note: This is a World History centric view of WWII. It does not cover U.S. domestic policy during the war. This is for World History classes, rather than U.S. History classes. For WWII in U.S. History, go to World War II Unit - PPTs w/Video Links, Primary Source Docs, Quiz, Project .
This Unit Includes
• Daily Lesson Plans - Copy/Paste into yours!
• Warmups and Exit Tickets PowerPoints
• Six World War II PowerPoints with Video Clips + Presenter Notes
• The Surrender of France Primary Source Analysis (WWII)
• Nanking Massacre/Rape of Nanking Primary Source Analysis
• Oppenheimer v Heisenberg: Race for the Bomb Video Guide - Video WebLink Included
• World War II Timeline Activity
• World War II Rise of Dictators Informational Text Analysis
• World War II Aftermath Informational Text & Chart Analysis
• Hitler vs Treaty of Versailles Primary Source Analysis
• World War II Crossword Puzzle Review
• Exit Ticket or Ticket Out the Door
• Editable Assessment/Test
• Plus Extras!
Created: Jul 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
