woven-fabric-photo-backgrounds

Use these photos of different woven fabrics in your digital creations. Great to dress up your modern rustic decor. Add them to posters, PowerPoint presentations, etc. Personal and commercial use okay as long as you credit my store. I took these photos on my iPhone 6+. Enjoy!- HappyEdugator



To see an example of these in use; you can see how I used them in my We Can Show Our Character in the Fabric of Our Lives Posters - Character Education Posters.