Teaching first graders how to write and how to revise their writing has been quite of a challenge for all first grade teachers I have had the opportunity to talk to (not to mention myself!!!) These AWESOME HELPER HANDS have been my life savers in my classroom, I created them based on my student's needs and we have made lots of progress in writing. Each set (English and Spanish) includes:

- Helper Hand (color): Writing checklist

Did I… Write a title?
Begin with capital letters?
Use spaces between words?
Use punctuation marks?
Read my writing?

¿ Mi texto… Tiene un título?
Comienza con letra mayúscula?
Tiene espacio entre las palabras?
Tiene signos de puntuación?
Tiene sentido?

- Helper Hand (color): Transition Words: Title, First, Next, Then, Last
Título, Primero, Luego, Después, Por último.
- Helper hand Individual size (color): Writing checklist
- Helper hand Individual size (color): Transition words
- Helper Hand (B&W): Writing checklist
- Helper Hand (B&W): Transition Words
- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Writing checklist
- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Transition words

- You may either print on separate sheets of paper and then assemble back to back or use each hand individually.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Writing-helper.png
  • 1.png
  • 1-(Custom).png
  • Writing-helper-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

png, 777 KB

Writing-helper

Room Visuals

png, 9 MB

1

Room Visuals

png, 161 KB

1-(Custom)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades