Teaching first graders how to write and how to revise their writing has been quite of a challenge for all first grade teachers I have had the opportunity to talk to (not to mention myself!!!) These AWESOME HELPER HANDS have been my life savers in my classroom, I created them based on my student's needs and we have made lots of progress in writing. Each set (English and Spanish) includes:
- Helper Hand (color): Writing checklist
Did I… Write a title?
Begin with capital letters?
Use spaces between words?
Use punctuation marks?
Read my writing?
¿ Mi texto… Tiene un título?
Comienza con letra mayúscula?
Tiene espacio entre las palabras?
Tiene signos de puntuación?
Tiene sentido?
- Helper Hand (color): Transition Words: Title, First, Next, Then, Last
Título, Primero, Luego, Después, Por último.
- Helper hand Individual size (color): Writing checklist
- Helper hand Individual size (color): Transition words
- Helper Hand (B&W): Writing checklist
- Helper Hand (B&W): Transition Words
- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Writing checklist
- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Transition words
- You may either print on separate sheets of paper and then assemble back to back or use each hand individually.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Presidents' Day Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Día de los presidentes Super Bundle
- (0)
- $8.00
Spanish Phonics Book Set #27: Silabas cerradas
- (0)
- $3.50
Popular paid resources
Writing Instructions - How to Clean Your Teeth
- (10)
- $2.11
Editing a Story for KS2 and above - A printable checklist
- (0)
- $2.82
VOCABULARY PRESENTATIONS: BUNDLE
- 9 Resources
- $25.36
New resources
Creative Writing - Favourite Day of the Year
- (1)
- FREE
FREEBIE - Complete the Sentence
- (1)
- FREE
CHRISTMAS POETRY "T'was the Night Before Christmas" Task Cards Reading Centre
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Visual Adjective Helper Cards (Autism)
- (0)
- $2.82
PRESENT TENSE: READY TO USE LESSON PRESENTATION
- (0)
- $7.04
Punctuation: How to Use Exclamation Marks
- (0)
- $4.23