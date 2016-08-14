Teaching first graders how to write and how to revise their writing has been quite of a challenge for all first grade teachers I have had the opportunity to talk to (not to mention myself!!!) These AWESOME HELPER HANDS have been my life savers in my classroom, I created them based on my student's needs and we have made lots of progress in writing. Each set (English and Spanish) includes:



- Helper Hand (color): Writing checklist



Did I… Write a title?

Begin with capital letters?

Use spaces between words?

Use punctuation marks?

Read my writing?



¿ Mi texto… Tiene un título?

Comienza con letra mayúscula?

Tiene espacio entre las palabras?

Tiene signos de puntuación?

Tiene sentido?



- Helper Hand (color): Transition Words: Title, First, Next, Then, Last

Título, Primero, Luego, Después, Por último.

- Helper hand Individual size (color): Writing checklist

- Helper hand Individual size (color): Transition words

- Helper Hand (B&W): Writing checklist

- Helper Hand (B&W): Transition Words

- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Writing checklist

- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Transition words



- You may either print on separate sheets of paper and then assemble back to back or use each hand individually.