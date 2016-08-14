Teaching first graders how to write and how to revise their writing has been quite of a challenge for all first grade teachers I have had the opportunity to talk to (not to mention myself!!!) These AWESOME HELPER HANDS have been my life savers in my classroom, I created them based on my student's needs and we have made lots of progress in writing. This set includes:



- Helper Hand (color): Writing checklist



Did I… Write a title?

Begin with capital letters?

Use spaces between words?

Use punctuation marks?

Read my writing?



- Helper Hand (color): Transition Words: Title, First, Next, Then, Last

- Helper hand Individual size (color): Writing checklist

- Helper hand Individual size (color): Transition words

- Helper Hand (B&W): Writing checklist

- Helper Hand (B&W): Transition Words

- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Writing checklist

- Helper hand Individual size (B&W): Transition words



- You may either print on separate sheets of paper and then assemble back to back or use each hand individually. Available in Spanish or Bilingual.



CCSS



RF.1.1

W.1.3

W.1.7

W.2.3