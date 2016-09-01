Students learn mathematics more effectively and more deeply when reading and writing is directed at learning mathematics. (Bossé and Faulconer 2008)
This packet includes activities that target foundational components for developing understandings and building fluency with key mathematical topics:
Circles
Data Analysis
Exponential Functions
Expressions & Equations
Functions
Geometry
Inequalities
Linear Functions
Quadratic Functions
Modeling
Probability
The Pythagorean Theorem
Ratios and Proportional Reasoning
Right Triangles in Trigonometry
Statistics
Created: Sep 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
