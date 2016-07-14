This bundle has 7 activities for your students to do. The total allotted time I gave my 7th graders to complete all these activities was 12 days in class.



WW1 technology project:

Students for this project will be researching the new technological advancements that were used during the first World War. Students will pretend to be a war profiteer/salesman trying to pitch your weapon to the nations fighting in Europe. Their goal is persuade (classmates who are the leaders of Europe and the USA) that your weapon will be instrumental to winning the war. There is a list of 18 weapons and technological advancements for students to research, along with online links to aid in their research.



WW1 timeline interactive activity

Students will create their own timeline on this website, or they can create it on a sheet of paper.

For the assignment they need to:

There are 23 Events that student need to be covered in your timeline. For the timeline they need to label the date (month/year) it took place, the event and in 1-3 sentences explain what happened or why it was significant. You need to insert and least 7 pictures on your timeline.

There are excellent website resources that will provide the students the information to complete this project.

Total Pages-2



World War 1 Map Project- Map, web quest

This project is great to introduce your students to World War 1, help them gain background knowledge and to generate excitement about your upcoming unit. To do this project, students will need access to an electronic device with the internet

The Bundle contains:

1. Blank Map of Europe for students to fill out

2. Places on the Map that are geography and WW1 related. eg: Bodies of Water, Eastern Front, Western Front, Naval Blockades, Schlieffen Plan, Battle of Somme, Battle of Gallipoli etc..

3. Online Resource links to assist them in finding answers.

4. A Web quest with six questions regarding WW1

Total Pages-5

Teaching Duration-2 hours



Influenza epidemic

Video guide: educates students about the origins of the Influenza virus is, what a pandemic is and the threat of a future World-wide outbreak.

Web quest: Students will research how the public reacted and how the pandemic was treated. There are also links for how your state reacted.

Project: After students have done the following activities, they will asked to write a newspaper article through the lens as if they were living in 1918. Or they can choose to be a historian and write an essay about what we know today about the pandemic in 1918.

Links are provided throughout the assignment, just click on them.

Project is on the 4th page





Propaganda Project: Students create propaganda posters to encourage patriotism and to help fight the enemy

Video guide-This video guide discussed the end of WW1