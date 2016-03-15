This close reading activity is designed to enable students to dissect and understand the complex text of Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points speech. It is fully editable, allowing the teacher to customize the degree of scaffolding used to match the needs of the students. The lesson fits well within the context of a larger unit on World War One and could be used for either World History or U.S. History classes.
Files Included:
-Lesson plan
-Student handout
Standards Addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.1
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.2
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.4
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.10
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.WHST.9-10.2.B
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / First World War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
