RecommendedTES PICKS

This close reading activity is designed to enable students to dissect and understand the complex text of Woodrow Wilson’s Fourteen Points speech. It is fully editable, allowing the teacher to customize the degree of scaffolding used to match the needs of the students. The lesson fits well within the context of a larger unit on World War One and could be used for either World History or U.S. History classes.

Files Included:
-Lesson plan
-Student handout

Standards Addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.1
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.2
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.4
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RH.9-10.10
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.WHST.9-10.2.B

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover.JPG
  • Wilson's-14-Points-Speech-Close-Reading.pdf
  • Wilson-2014-20Points.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

JPG, 461 KB

Cover

Lesson Plan

pdf, 55 KB

Wilson's-14-Points-Speech-Close-Reading

Project/Activity

doc, 50 KB

Wilson-2014-20Points

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades