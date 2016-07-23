These WWII in HD Episode 10 Worksheets include 82 questions divided into various worksheets!



This episode finishes the 10-part series, covering the end of WWII in both Europe and the Pacific and dealing with all the major issues related to those victories.





DIFFERENTIATED LEARNING



With this WWII in HD Worksheet packet, all the work that goes into differentiating material is already done for you. The worksheet set includes a True/False worksheet with 40 problems in video order as well as a 42-question multiple-choice worksheet, with all problems also presented in video order. These two worksheets have completely different questions, though of course they do touch on some common topics from the WWII in HD episode.



In addition, the multiple-choice worksheet is also included in a variation that poses the same questions (or close variants of them) in a free-answer format. That way, students who need a little boost can benefit from using the basic level multiple-choice worksheet, while advanced learners can be challenged!



All this gives teachers three worksheets to choose from -- something for every ability level!



Even if you don't need to differentiate within a single class, the true/false worksheet can be used during viewing, for example, while the multiple-choice or free-response worksheet can be reserved for use as a "memory recall" test afterwards -- or vice-versa!





TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES



• All questions presented in video order so students can use worksheets as a during-viewing activity.

• NO PREP NEEDED -- just print off copies and you'll good to go!

• Quick correcting with provided answer keys

• Full context answer keys also provided -- these are great for reviewing content afterwards with the class





SYNOPSIS OF WWII IN HD EPISODE 10



With the end in sight, Okinawa is a bloody obstacle to victory. The Third Reich ends with a single gunshot. America delivers the final blow to Japan and the world celebrates the fall of the Axis.





KEY CONCEPTS



• Death and funeral of Franklin Delano Roosevelt

• Harry Truman becoming President

• Victory in Okinawa

• Soviets and Americans meeting at the Elbe River

• Soviet troops in Berlin

• Firsthand testimony about liberating concentration camps

• The "Final Solution"

• Death of Hitler

• Planning for the invasion of Japan

• The Potsdam Declaration

• The Allied demand for unconditional surrender

• Atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

• Japanese surrender aboard the U.S.S. Missouri

• VE-Day Celebrations across Europe

• VJ-Day Celebrations

• Troops returning to America

• Veterans' retrospective