The Island, by John Heffernan is a wonderful story about a blind boy who sees the beauty of the island he lives on, while the people around him cannot see it. A fantastic story with a link to a narration by the author. Some great links to accelerated literacy activities, and the theme of this booklet investigates our oceans and the threats to our marine life. Lots of links across all KLA's with a fully interactive timetable which links to my pinterest board. A free resource from GoTeachThis and Ripper Reading Resources, makes this amazing value for money and such a time saver. Stage 3 bundle is also available.
This resource could be differentiated for use with year 5 To use this resource effectively you need to explore all of the links provided and tailor make the suggested activities to suit your teaching style and the learning needs of your student.s All of the hard work searching the internet for inspiration and resources has been done for you.
The suggested timetable has interactive links to my Pinterest board, so that your resources will continue to grow as more pins are added. Within the book there are over 60 links to websites, and for those of you who follow my 'Surviving Casual Teaching' Facebook group, you will know that I have a good working knowledge of helpful teaching resources. I recommend that you buy copies of the picture books for days when you may not have IWB capability.You can never have enough picture books in your life!!!
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 7, 2017
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 29%
Categories & Grades
- Cross-curricular topics
- Cross-curricular topics / Oceans and seas
- Cross-curricular topics / Seaside
- Elementary science / Animals and habitats
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Reading and comprehension
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Math for early childhood / Addition and subtraction
- Math for early childhood / Math games
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
Other resources by this author
Math Bundle for Early Grades
- 8 Resources
- $11.27
Science Posters- The Periodic Table-Striped Background
- (0)
- $3.52
Science Posters- The Periodic Table-Gingham (black and white checked)
- (0)
- $3.52
Popular paid resources
Pirates Ahoy! Writing and Literacy Tasks
- (19)
- $2.82
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
Animal Life Cycles Round up - Complete Lesson
- (0)
- $12.68
New resources
The Whale (KS2, Fiction) - creative ideas for planning discussion, writing and art
- (1)
- $4.23
Eric Carle PowerPoint
- (1)
- FREE
Mark Making Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $11.26
Updated resources
Earth Hour (March 25th) Lesson / Assembly Presentation - 80 Slides
- (0)
- $4.23
Earth Day Lesson / Assembly Presentation - 70 Slides
- (3)
- $4.23
Simple Text Earth Day Lesson / Assembly Presentation - 70 Slides
- (0)
- $4.23