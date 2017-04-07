The Island, by John Heffernan is a wonderful story about a blind boy who sees the beauty of the island he lives on, while the people around him cannot see it. A fantastic story with a link to a narration by the author. Some great links to accelerated literacy activities, and the theme of this booklet investigates our oceans and the threats to our marine life. Lots of links across all KLA's with a fully interactive timetable which links to my pinterest board. A free resource from GoTeachThis and Ripper Reading Resources, makes this amazing value for money and such a time saver. Stage 3 bundle is also available.



This resource could be differentiated for use with year 5 To use this resource effectively you need to explore all of the links provided and tailor make the suggested activities to suit your teaching style and the learning needs of your student.s All of the hard work searching the internet for inspiration and resources has been done for you.



The suggested timetable has interactive links to my Pinterest board, so that your resources will continue to grow as more pins are added. Within the book there are over 60 links to websites, and for those of you who follow my 'Surviving Casual Teaching' Facebook group, you will know that I have a good working knowledge of helpful teaching resources. I recommend that you buy copies of the picture books for days when you may not have IWB capability.You can never have enough picture books in your life!!!