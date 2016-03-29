Zoo-Roll-And-Cover-Free

This is a 2 player dice game. Players roll 2 dice, add them together and cover the number on their side of the game board. The player who covers all of their numbers first is the winner.
If your kiddos are ready for a challenge check out: Zoo Add Or Subtract Free which is similar except that you have the option to add or subtract, so it includes the number 1 on the game.
