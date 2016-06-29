This quiz has very little educational merit whatsoever.
It's based on ridiculous things from around the world and is split into 5 rounds of 10 questions each:
Round 1 : Ridiculous Superheroes, multiple choice
Round 2: Ridiculous names, True or False
Round 3: Ridiculous statues, Q&A
Round 3: Ridiculous inventions, Q&A
Round 5: Ridiculous World Records, Q&A
You could run the quiz over a period of time doing a round at a time or as one whole quiz.
Answers are revealed immediately so if keeping score that will need to be done after every answer.
All feedback, positive or developmental is greatly appreciated.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Fun Christmas Quiz - ideal for the end of term (at Christmas time obviously).
- (0)
- $4.23
Euro 2016 Differentiated activity booklet, ideal for form time. All home nations and ready for use.
- (1)
- $5.63
Introductory quiz for German lessons, interesting and fun, ready for immediate use.
- (1)
- $2.82
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
A-Level Sociology Culture and Identity scheme of work
- (0)
- $28.17
ALEVELS INTRO PACK
- 12 Resources
- $29.58
New resources
When Disney bought Fox
- (1)
- FREE
Assessment Lesson - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L9/10) AfL
- (1)
- $7.03
Sampling Methods & Strategies - Sociological Research Methods (GCSE Sociology L7/10)
- (1)
- $7.03
Updated resources
Pluralism and the Media
- (0)
- $5.63
Marxist views on Media.
- (0)
- $7.04
Postmodernism and Pokemon GO!
- (0)
- $5.63