This quiz has very little educational merit whatsoever.



It's based on ridiculous things from around the world and is split into 5 rounds of 10 questions each:



Round 1 : Ridiculous Superheroes, multiple choice

Round 2: Ridiculous names, True or False

Round 3: Ridiculous statues, Q&A

Round 3: Ridiculous inventions, Q&A

Round 5: Ridiculous World Records, Q&A



You could run the quiz over a period of time doing a round at a time or as one whole quiz.



Answers are revealed immediately so if keeping score that will need to be done after every answer.



All feedback, positive or developmental is greatly appreciated.