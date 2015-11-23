MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION
Did you know that scientists now agree that there was a dinosaur called the Brontosaurus? Does that have anything to do with multiplying fractions? You'll have to watch this video to find out. This song's got a catchy chorus and some pretty clever lyrics that will capture the attention of every student in your class.
Press play and enjoy - this is gonna be fun!
COMPONENTS:
• Animated music video [HD Download]
Our flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.
• Lyric sheet for singing along
Your students can sing along as the music video plays.
• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)
After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.
• Double sided worksheet with word problems
Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.
• Extra drills printable
Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.
• HW sheet
Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.
• Colorful Digital Poster/Anchor Chart
High-Resolution poster/anchor chart can be shown on SMART board of projector.
• Math Game!
Reinforce learning topics with a fun math game that can be played in small groups or as a whole class.
• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding
When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.
• Answer Key
Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.
• High Quality Song File
Get the song on a high quality MP3 file and play the song during break or lunch.
• Clear Lesson Plan Sheet Illuminating Classroom Best Practice:
Get my personal recommendations for how to introduce the material and set-up the lesson as I do in class.
