ITEMS INCLUDED:

*The Plot Structure of Films: POWER POINT HANDOUT and ANSWER KEY

*The Plot Structure of Films MATCHING QUIZ and ANSWER KEY

*The Plot Structure of Films FILL-IN-THE-BLANK QUIZ and ANSWER KEY

*The Plot Structure of Films: POWER POINT (30 slides) (PDF file included)

*The Plot Structure of Films POWER POINT QUIZ (21 Slides) (PDF file included)

I recommend using this activity at the beginning of the year. Once students have the film language to discuss the structure of film, they have a foundation to begin analyzing films, as well as writing their own screenplays.

GREAT FOR LITERATURE COURSES. As you cover the material, you could stress that the terms that they are using and the structures they are learning apply to the structures of short stories and novels.

Editable Microsoft PowerPoint document files are included (version 2003 .pptx files)