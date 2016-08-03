This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension and literary term application in "Most Dangerous Game" by Richard Connell. It features 12 multiple choice questions and 8 fill-in-the-blank questions (a word bank is provided). An answer key is provided. Questions pertain to the following important details and concepts:



• Primary setting

• The protagonist's lack of empathy

• The protagonist's perception of animals

• The characterization of the antagonist

• The protagonist's initial impression of the antagonist

• The antagonist's means of gathering his game

• The start of the hunt

• The antagonist's motivations

• The narrative's climax

• Verbal irony

• Dramatic irony

• Situational irony

• Dynamic character

• Antagonist

• Protagonist

• Foreshadowing

• Resolution