This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension and literary term application in "Most Dangerous Game" by Richard Connell. It features 12 multiple choice questions and 8 fill-in-the-blank questions (a word bank is provided). An answer key is provided. Questions pertain to the following important details and concepts:
• Primary setting
• The protagonist's lack of empathy
• The protagonist's perception of animals
• The characterization of the antagonist
• The protagonist's initial impression of the antagonist
• The antagonist's means of gathering his game
• The start of the hunt
• The antagonist's motivations
• The narrative's climax
• Verbal irony
• Dramatic irony
• Situational irony
• Dynamic character
• Antagonist
• Protagonist
• Foreshadowing
• Resolution
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
