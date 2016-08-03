This Common Core aligned quiz measures reading comprehension and literary term application in "Most Dangerous Game" by Richard Connell. It features 12 multiple choice questions and 8 fill-in-the-blank questions (a word bank is provided). An answer key is provided. Questions pertain to the following important details and concepts:

• Primary setting
• The protagonist's lack of empathy
• The protagonist's perception of animals
• The characterization of the antagonist
• The protagonist's initial impression of the antagonist
• The antagonist's means of gathering his game
• The start of the hunt
• The antagonist's motivations
• The narrative's climax
• Verbal irony
• Dramatic irony
• Situational irony
• Dynamic character
• Antagonist
• Protagonist
• Foreshadowing
• Resolution

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • original-1366219-1.jpg
  • QuizTheMostDangerousGamebyRichardConnell.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 3, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 47 KB

original-1366219-1

Assessment

docx, 17 KB

QuizTheMostDangerousGamebyRichardConnell

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades