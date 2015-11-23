MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION
See a rectangular prism deconstructed so that your students can look at what's happening inside of 3d shapes. Let the song take your students on a tour, exploring the concept of cubic units how we arrive at finding the volume of prisms and cubes.
With it's catchy melody and informative graphics and lyrics, this song will teach or reinforce the concept of volume, cubic units, and even shed light on finding the volume of multi-prism shapes, or additive volume.
STREAM MUSIC VIDEO FOR FREE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZxXUb9iAZc
COMPONENTS:
• Animated music video [HD Download]
Our flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.
• Lyric sheet for singing along
Your students can sing along as the music video plays.
• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)
After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.
• Double sided worksheet with word problems
Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.
• Extra drills printable
Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.
• HW sheet
Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.
• Colorful Digital Poster/Anchor Chart
High-Resolution posters/anchor charts print on multiple 8.5 x 11 sheets. A how-to video guides you through assembly.
• Math Game!
Reinforce learning topics with a fun math game.
• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding
When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.
• Answer Key
Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.
• High Quality Song File
Get the song on a high quality MP3 file and play the song during break or lunch.
• Clear Lesson Plan Sheet Illuminating Classroom Best Practice:
Get my personal recommendations for how to introduce the material and set-up the lesson as I do in class.
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
SAVE OVER 60% on the already value-priced worksheets by buying our E-BOOK.
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/numberock-workbook-save-over-50-pc-compared-to-individual-worksheets-11169891
