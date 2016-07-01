This moose 10 frame PowerPoint game is perfect for winter and Christmas. Students read the equation, then they click on the 10 frame to figure out the addition equation. Your students will love this fun moose Christmas theme. 54 additions equations for students to solve.
*Bundle up and save 25%.
This game is also included in the:
1) Christmas Moose 10 Frame Addition and Subtraction PowerPoint Game Bundle for $5.25.
Game Compatibility:
This game can be played on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard. This game can also be played on laptops or computers that have PowerPoint. Download the preview to see if it works on your device.
*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to play this game.
