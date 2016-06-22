This set includes 10 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt inlcudes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

* Overcoming Social Injustice Through Non-Violence

* Bringing People Together to Create Change

* Achieving Goals as a Young Person

* What is Your Life-Changing Message?

* Tell About Someone You Admire

* What Career Path Will You Choose and Why?

* What Would Dr. King Focus on Today?

* Why Should This Person’s Story Be Told?

* Your Personal Legacy

* A Faithful Friend





