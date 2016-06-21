This set includes 10 Valentine-Themed Expository Prompts inspired by Love Quotes from Children's Literature presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

• Winnie the Pooh/A.A. Milne

• Charlotte’s Web/E.B. White

• Where the Wild Things Are/Maurice Sendak

• The Silver Chair/C.S. Lewis

• Peter Pan/J.M. Barrie

• Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs/Cynthia Rylant

• The Lorax/Dr. Seuss

• Giraffes Can’t Dance/Giles Andreae

• You are My I Love You/Maryann K. Cusimano

• Love You Forever/Robert Munsch





