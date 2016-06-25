This HUGE 100-piece package is the perfect purchase! Decorate any classroom with these unique frames, speech bubbles and accessories!
The clipart is in jpeg format so they can easily be used to decorate any bulletin board or be layered in your projects or lesson material. {Images can be saved in a PNG format upon request}
This package includes:
- 14 Large Polka dot frame
- 10 Mini Frame
- 10 3D Frame
- 10 Student Awards
- 9 Circular Word Bubble
- 9 Cloud Bubble
- 10 Star Frame
- And LOTS of Star Accessories!
Use these frames and accessories on worksheets or classroom displays. They are sure to add some extra funk to anything!
All clipart is the creative property of The Travelling Teacher and should not be redistributed unless incorporated and secured in a new original resource that gives credit to the designer.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
