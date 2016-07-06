100th Day of School Math and Literacy Activities is a packet of 40 pages with a focus on math and literacy skills. All pages follow the theme of the 100th day of school. Activities are aligned with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for the 1st grade. These worksheets work great for use on and around the 100th day of school.
Included in this packet are:
An original story with worksheets
A Mini story and questions
Five Quick Common Core Math worksheets
Five Quick Common Core Literacy worksheet
Five themed Mathbooking journal prompts
Four writing activities focusing on 100 days of school
One colorful poster for your classroom
Common Core Standards covered:
1.RI.1
1.RF.4
1.W.2
1.L.1
1.L.2
1.L.3
1.L.4
1.L.5
1.OA.1
1.OA.2
1.OA.4
1.OA.5
1.OA.6
1.OA.7
1.NBT.1
1.NBT.2
1.NBT.3
1.NBT.4
1.NBT.5
1.NBT.6
1.MD.1
1.MD.2
1.MD.3
1.G.3
These will also be great for review for second grade.
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Thanks for visiting my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 40
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
