100th Day of School Math and Literacy Activities is a packet of 40 pages with a focus on math and literacy skills. All pages follow the theme of the 100th day of school. Activities are aligned with the Common Core State Standards (CCSS) for the 1st grade. These worksheets work great for use on and around the 100th day of school.



Included in this packet are:

An original story with worksheets

A Mini story and questions

Five Quick Common Core Math worksheets

Five Quick Common Core Literacy worksheet

Five themed Mathbooking journal prompts

Four writing activities focusing on 100 days of school

One colorful poster for your classroom



Common Core Standards covered:

1.RI.1

1.RF.4

1.W.2

1.L.1

1.L.2

1.L.3

1.L.4

1.L.5

1.OA.1

1.OA.2

1.OA.4

1.OA.5

1.OA.6

1.OA.7

1.NBT.1

1.NBT.2

1.NBT.3

1.NBT.4

1.NBT.5

1.NBT.6

1.MD.1

1.MD.2

1.MD.3

1.G.3



These will also be great for review for second grade.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



