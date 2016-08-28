Kindergarten Math: Thanksgiving Activities:
Color and Identify Numbers
How many pumpkins?
How many turkeys?
How many apples?
Adding Pilgrims
Adding Pumpkins
Hungry Mouths Pumpkins
Hungry Mouths Pies
Hungry Mouths Turkeys
Color, cut, paste Shapes: Pumpkins, Apples, and Turkeys
What is next?
Turkey's in a line
Pilgrims in a line
Indians in a line
Making 10's with Turkeys
Making 10's with apples
Thanksgiving:100 Turkeys
Thanksgiving: My Thanksgiving Surveys
Thanksgiving: Coloring pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
thesaylers
Writing: Letters to My Future Self
Letter writing is a rewarding way to encourage kids to grow in their writing. This pack includes everything you need to create a writing lesson tha...
- (0)
- $4.00
BUNDLE
thesaylers
High School Bundle
Included in this Bundle: All About snow: 20 Activities Budgeting 101: Learning to manage Money Project Calendar and Time Management Cell Division P...
- 11 Resources
- $25.00
BUNDLE
thesaylers
Third Grade Math and Writing Bundle
Third Grade BUNDLE includes: Over 100 activities Math: Fall Jokes solved with multiplication Winter themed multiplication Place value, time and num...
- 9 Resources
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
helenmchapman
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
Dinosaur Egg Challenge 1 more and 1 less or extend to 2 more and 2 less Suitable for EYFS or KS1 Full set of printable resources Dinosaur themed
- (0)
- $4.23
Kiwilander
CSI: Who Stole Time: Telling the Time
This CSI themed telling the time activity will engage students by taking them on a journey to solve problems and puzzles. Students narrow down the ...
- (0)
- $4.93
stephenmarkpowell
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
This is a series of Word Documents containing practice questions for use in preparation for the year 2 national tests, or as classroom based activi...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
bellalettice
Free Christmas Sheets - Early Numeracy
These 12 sheets offer maths work with a Christmas theme for Early Years, younger Primary School children and those with Special Needs. The skills c...
- (1)
- FREE
MKConnolly
Year 1 - Week 12 - Consolidation
This pack contains consolidation resources to be used in the last week of term that recaps all of the autumn content for year 1. It covers place va...
- (1)
- $7.04
kseyconsultancy
Supporting Early Maths at Home
Support sheet for helping with Early Years Maths at home.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
vlrynn
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
Students count, add, order by size, sort shapes, and extend simple patterns with these Saint Patrick’s Day Math Worksheets! Students in preK and ki...
- (0)
- $3.25
stephenmarkpowell
Year 2 Procedural Test Wales Prep
This is a series of Word Documents containing practice questions for use in preparation for the year 2 national tests, or as classroom based activi...
- (0)
- $7.04
helenmchapman
Dinosaur 1 More 1 Less
Dinosaur Egg Challenge 1 more and 1 less or extend to 2 more and 2 less Suitable for EYFS or KS1 Full set of printable resources Dinosaur themed
- (0)
- $4.23