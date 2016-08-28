Kindergarten Math: Thanksgiving Activities:
Color and Identify Numbers
How many pumpkins?
How many turkeys?
How many apples?
Adding Pilgrims
Adding Pumpkins
Hungry Mouths Pumpkins
Hungry Mouths Pies
Hungry Mouths Turkeys
Color, cut, paste Shapes: Pumpkins, Apples, and Turkeys
What is next?
Turkey's in a line
Pilgrims in a line
Indians in a line
Making 10's with Turkeys
Making 10's with apples
Thanksgiving:100 Turkeys
Thanksgiving: My Thanksgiving Surveys
Thanksgiving: Coloring pages

