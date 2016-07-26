This is a simple yet effective Graphic Organizer with 3 circles. There is one black line graphic organizer in this pack. Students use this generic 3 circle Venn Diagram graphic organizer to respond to literature. Compare and contrast 3 characters in a story, 3 different settings, or 3 events. Use this great Venn before, during and after reading to solidify student comprehension and differentiate instruction.
Graphic organizers are great group or individual work activities as a response to literature during independent reading, interactive
reading, or shared reading.
Graphic Organizers help students develop higher level thinking skills and promote creativity. They are handy tools for classroom use that guide students through the process of organizing information. Graphic organizers make logic out of language and help students summarize and interpret text. Graphic Organizers are excellent tools that promote high-level active thinking in the classroom.
Critical Thinking and Active Learning materials for:
-Reading Comprehension
-Math
-Social Studies
-Science
-Art
-Conflict Resolution
SECOND LANGUAGE LEARNERS:
Graphic organizers make content area information more accessible to second language learners. The Venn can change complex language into language that is comprehendible. These are perfect visual tools that help ELLs and all students understand and organize information.
Lori Wolfe
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
