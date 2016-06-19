This set includes 3 Historical Texas Citizens-Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.
PROMPTS INCLUDED:
• Howard Hughes
• Lyndon Baines Johnson
• Scott Joplin
3 Historical Texas Citizens (Male) Expository Writing Prompts 6th 7th Set C by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
