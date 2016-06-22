This set includes 3 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 6th and 7th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment.



PROMPTS INCLUDED:

* Overcoming Social Injustice Through Non-Violence

* Bringing People Together to Create Change

* Achieving Goals as a Young Person



3 MLK.-Themed Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) Set A 6th, 7th Grades by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .