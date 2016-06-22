This set includes 3 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - Themed Expository Writing Prompts presented in the Texas STAAR/TEKS Format. They are targeted for 3rd, 4th, and 5th Grades. Each prompt includes a READ, STIMULUS, THINK, and WRITE/EXPLAIN just as is found in the STAAR Expository Writing Assessment. T



PROMPTS INCLUDED:



* What is Your Life-Changing Message?

* Tell About Someone You Admire

* What Career Path Will You Choose and Why?



Be sure to check my other products for fun and helpful items, including more Expository Prompts, Days of the Week, Flash Cards, Daily 5 Posters, CAFÉ, Daily 3 MATH and more!







3 MLK.-Themed Expository Writing Prompts (STAAR/TEKS) Set B 3rd 4th 5th Grades by Rae Marie Livsey is licensed under a .