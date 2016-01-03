MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION
We go from the ancient pyramids of Egypt, to a birthday party, and finally into outer space as we tackle the concept of 3-D shapes.
This song will get your students singing, moving, and learning. It creatively impresses the conceptual knowledge behind 3D shapes deep into your students memory with its catchy tune and lively animations! Your students will end up singing our songs out at recess and back at home: They are that engaging!
STREAM MUSIC VIDEO FOR FREE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZ8Jy1xgqPU
COMPONENTS:
• Animated music video [HD Download]
Our flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.
• Lyric sheet for singing along
Your students can sing along as the music video plays.
• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)
After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.
• Double sided worksheet with word problems
Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.
• Extra drills printable
Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.
• HW sheet
Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.
• Colorful Digital Poster/Anchor Chart
High-Resolution posters/anchor charts print on multiple 8.5 x 11 sheets. A how-to video guides you through assembly.
• Math Game!
Reinforce learning topics with a fun math game that can be played in small groups or as a whole class.
• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding
When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.
• Answer Key
Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.
• High Quality Song File
Get the song on a high quality MP3 file and play the song during break or lunch.
• Clear Lesson Plan Sheet Illuminating Classroom Best Practice:
Get my personal recommendations for how to introduce the material and set-up the lesson as I do in class.
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
SAVE OVER 60% on the already value-priced worksheets by buying our E-BOOK.
https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/numberock-workbook-save-over-50-pc-compared-to-individual-worksheets-11169891
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Customary Measurements: Inches, Feet, and Yards
- (1)
- $4.23
KS1 3D Shapes: Musical SATS Maths Revision
- (1)
- $4.23
Rounding Numbers to the Nearest 10, 100, and 1000
- (1)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Cash for questions revision activity
- (16)
- $1.41
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
New resources
Interest Exam Questions
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Pythagoras with Surds (Treasure Hunt)
- (4)
- FREE
Valentine's Day Maths (Treasure Hunt)
- (6)
- FREE
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE