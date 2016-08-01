$18.00
3rd Grade Homework - 3rd Grade Spiral Math Review Worksheets. Are you searching for 3rd grade math homework for the entire year? Giving students this 3rd grade homework resource that involves drill and practice will reinforce the skills they’ve been taught in class.
This 3rd Grade Math Homework - 3rd Grade Spiral Math Review Worksheets include:
#1 - 192 pages of common core aligned math homework sheets
#2 - This resource covers the entire year of 3rd grade
Benefits of this resource:
#1 - your students/child will get continuous review on the concepts for their grade level
#2 - homework can be done with little or no help from home, because it is a review of what has already been taught
#3 - there are different kinds of problems: multiple choice, computation, shore answer, oral language (poems), comparisons and opportunities to illustrate their thinking with pictorial representation
#4 - they can be used as pre- and post tests
#5 - The variety of problems and format on each page is just enough to keep the concepts fresh in the students' minds
