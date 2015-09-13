4 Digit Addition - NO Regrouping Practice Worksheets. Includes ten worksheets with 20 problems per page, Keys included. You can print one on one side for class practice and one on the back for homework practice. Supports common core. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
