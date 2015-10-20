Task cards are a must for any interactive notebook and math class. The questions are completely Common Core aligned to 4th grade measurement and data (noted in product), but more importantly, they will help your students learn by practice.
Cards are fun for all students, and there are a variety of cards for each ability.
Grade 4
Measurement & Data

CCSS.Math.Content.4.MD.C.5
CCSS.Math.Content.4.MD.C.5a
CCSS.Math.Content.4.MD.C.7
The color-coding makes it easy to know activity/question from answer to activity/question. Printing instructions are included, or use them as one-sided (without answer on back).
Laminate them for years of use!
Check out the 4th Grade Math Bundle which includes this product plus my best-selling measurement worksheets.
41 Pages
Answer cards included.

