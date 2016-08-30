$18.00
5th Grade Math Homework - 5th Grade Daily Math Review - 5th Grade Morning Work. This Back to School Bundle has everything that you need to get another year in Fifth Grade off to a great start!
This 5th Grade Math Homework - 5th Grade Daily Math Review - 5th Grade Morning Work includes:
#1 - 11 Units - A year of Common Core aligned math homework sheets - Monday to Friday
#2 - Covers the ENTIRE YEAR of 5th Grade!
These are the concepts that are included in this resource:
• adding and subtracting in the thousands
• multiplication
• division
• number sense: rules and patterns
• expanded, written, and standard forms of numbers
• parallel, perpendicular and intersecting lines
• adding money
• fractions (ordering, adding, subtracting, multiplying, equivalent)
• area and perimeter
• algebraic equations
• rounding
• angles and vertices
• word problems
• converting measurements
• line plots
• symmetry
• multiples and factors
• identifying shapes
• decimals
• improper fractions and mixed numbers
• fractions on a number line
• equivalent fractions
• comparing numbers
• order of operations
• exponents
***Please see the thumbnails and preview for this resource before purchasing this product.***
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Math
- Math / Algebra
- Math / Geometry and measures
- Math / Geometry and measures / Perimeter and area
- Math / Number
- Math / Number / Decimals
- Math / Number / Fractions, decimals, percentage, equivalence
- Math / Number / Multiplication and division
- Math / Number / Ratio and proportion
- Pedagogy and professional development / Purpose of education
