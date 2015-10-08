Tons of worksheets to match any 6th grade student ability, covering the following topics:



Number & Operations

-Understand numbers, ways of representing numbers, relationships among numbers, and number systems.



Algebra

-Understand patterns, relations, functions

-Represent and analyze mathematical situations and structures using algebraic symbols

-Use mathematical models to represent and understand quantitative relationships.

-Analyze change in various contexts.



Geometry

-Analyze characteristics and properties of 2 and 3 dimensional shapes and develop mathematical arguments about geometric relationships.

-Specify locations and describe spatial relationships using coordinate geometry and other representational systems.

-Apply transformations and use symmetry to analyze mathematical situations.

-Use visualization, spatial reasoning, and geometric modeling to solve problems.



Measurement

-Understand measurable attributes of objects and the units, systems, and processes of measurement.

-Apply appropriate techniques, tools and formulas to determine measurement.



Data Analysis and Probability

-Formulate questions that can be addressed with data and collect, organize, and share relevant data to answer them.

-Select and use appropriate statistical methods to analyze data.

-Develop and evaluate inferences and predictions that are based on data.

-Understand and apply basic concepts of probability.



Process

-Problem-solving

-Reasoning and proof

-Communication

-Connections

-Representation



Teacher answer sheet is included.