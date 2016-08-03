_______________________________________

What Buyers Are Saying:

---Lots of questions to choose from!

---Saved me hours of work!

---Thanks it really helped!

A GREAT MOVIE FOR U.S. HISTORY!



"A More Perfect Union" portrays the 1787 Constitutional Convention in detail. These More Perfect Union Quiz Questions, split into three separate files for ease of use, will allow you to assess students' attention and understanding of major concepts presented in the film.



If you're like me, you've downloaded the official Teacher's Guide that goes with this movie. It wasn't adequate for my needs. It had only a few questions and some of them couldn't be answered from the movie content.



So I created my own assessments for the movie!

My questions are designed to be used batch by batch as students finish watching portions of the movie -- or they can be used after the whole movie has been watched, as a final assessment.



I find that students are MUCH more attentive and on-task during a class movie if they know they will be assessed afterward on the main ideas and important details in the film.





ABOUT THIS A MORE PERFECT UNION RESOURCE



Since teacher convenience is very important to me, and I assume to you, I've provided all the questions in three different formats to match various teaching styles and types of technology. You'll get .rtf word processing files of all questions, as well as .tst and .bnk files for use with Examview or CPS software.



The total download contains 105 questions, split up into files that match the beginning, middle, and ending phases of the movie.



Full answer keys are, of course, provided.







