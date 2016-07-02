This Winter Collection will have your students warmed up in no time!
It contains:
A Winter Lune Template
Snowflake Word Make
Winter Word Map
Snowflake Diamante Template
Snowman Acrostic Template
A Snowman Diamante Template
Total Pages 7
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
