Learn about Abraham Lincoln with this fun/informative web quest.Did you know that President Lincoln started our national Thanksgiving holiday? And, you may not know that Abraham Lincoln didn't like the name Abe and that even his wife called him by the name Lincoln.A quote of Lincoln: "And in the end it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years. There are several discussion questions in addition to 10 informative text web questions.



