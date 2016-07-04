This Abraham Lincoln unit is great for teaching students about Abraham Lincoln. There are 55 pages meant to be viewed on an interactive whiteboard. Also included in the Abraham Lincoln Unit are extra activities to help your students learn about Abraham Lincoln. This product includes real photos!



These interactive whiteboard pages include

(you can edit the pages if needed):

-All About Abraham Lincoln (Kentucky, log house, moving day, Indiana, school, farm, Illinois, work, state representative, lawyer, Mary Todd Lincoln, family, house, president, Washington, D.C., White House, Theater, and Lincoln Memorial)

- 5 Facts About Abraham Lincoln

- All About Abraham Lincoln reader.

- 5 Facts About Abraham Lincoln reader.

- 4 graphic organizers: Abraham Lincoln Was Did Lived, Abraham Lincoln Venn Diagram, KWL Chart, and Groundhog Facts Map.



There are also extra activities included. They include:

- Flashcards with Words

- Flashcards with Boxes

- Abraham Lincoln Anchor Charts (4)

- Timeline Flashcards

- Timeline Match

- Write a Letter to Lincoln

- Color the places where Lincoln lived map.

- Abraham Lincoln Writing Book



How The Interactive Anchor Charts Work:

These anchor charts are meant to be viewed through your interactive whiteboard. Run the presentation as a slideshow, then fill in the charts with your students using the pen tool. This will help save space, time, and money. Plus they teach key concepts and are fun for students.



Special Note:

If you still want to hang the charts in the classroom no problem. After you have created the charts with your students you can print them.



Game Compatibility:

Thiese charts can be displayed on any device that has PowerPoint. It is great for SmartBoards, Prometheans, Mimios, or any other interactive whiteboard.



*Or try downloading the Microsoft PowerPoint Viewer to view the PowerPoint.



