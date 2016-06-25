Students practice solving absolute value inequalities (one variable) in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. The set includes 18 cards, half the cards have a one variable absolute value inequality and the other half of the cards have the graphed solution.



Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students.You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door.



Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.