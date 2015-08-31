These cards can be used with students in middle and high school to support academic discussion in partners, small groups, or with the whole class. The visually appealing cards are titled with different speaking "moves" such as: Agree, Challenge, New Idea, Citing Evidence, Question, and Wild. Students can use the appropriate card to support them in using each of the speaking moves. Each card contains sentence starters that students can use to aid their academic speaking and language.



The card titles and sentence starters can all be edited. The design, however, cannot, as the images are permanent.



Print out the cards--ideally in color and on card stock--cut along the outside of each move set, and fold so that the title and image are on one side and the sentence starters are on the other.



Having used these in my own class, I can attest that students love being able to hold up the card and feel like they have the necessary scaffolds during a class discussion.



Is there a card that you would love to see but is not included? Please provide suggestions and I may design new ones to add to the set!