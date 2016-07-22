This set includes 26 Burlap and Chalkboard Accountable Talk Posters, and 26 duplicate posters in black and white if you need to save ink. The set includes an editable poster for each style, so you can add your own wording! Use these posters to remind students what to discuss in a group, and hold them accountable to get the work done.

You can also give each group a set of these as cards to work with. When you print, go to settings, select four slides per page. Print, cut out, and laminate. You can save them in dollar store soap boxes, ziploc baggies, bind them into little booklets, or put them on a ring. - HappyEdugator