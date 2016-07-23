How to use the ACE writing strategy: This resource explains how to answer test questions using the ACE strategy for constructed response - Answer, Cite, and Expand. Explains what a constructed response is, the difference between a constructed response and a short answer question...can be projected on your Smartboard or printed out. Includes handouts, posters, and two worksheets for writing practice using the ACE strategy and a writing rubric. - HappyEdugator



©2016 HappyEdugator.