How to use the ACE writing strategy: This resource explains how to answer test questions using the ACE strategy for constructed response - Answer, Cite, and Expand. Explains what a constructed response is, the difference between a constructed response and a short answer question...can be projected on your Smartboard or printed out. Includes handouts, posters, and two worksheets for writing practice using the ACE strategy and a writing rubric. - HappyEdugator
©2016 HappyEdugator.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Language and linguistics
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
- Pedagogy and professional development / Classroom practice
- Pedagogy and professional development / Curriculum
- Whole school / Assessment
- Whole school / Performance management
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
Main Idea and Supporting Details with Transition Words PowerPoint
This PowerPoint on supporting the main idea with details will help students understand the importance of providing evidence in writing. Explains ma...
- (1)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
Happyedugator
100 Book Projects Kids Enjoy!
100 Book Projects and Activities you can have your students do to accompany the books they have read and to foster a love of reading. A list of ide...
- (2)
- $2.00
Happyedugator
Give Me Five Classroom Management Posters
Give Me Five! is a simple way for students to remember what to do when you want their attention. Teach this highly effective strategy at the beginn...
- (0)
- $3.00
Popular paid resources
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
MissCharlotteAndrews
Stretching Sentences Worksheet
Great worksheet to teach and show students how to stretch and develop sentences to include the best description and detail possible. Gives examples...
- (0)
- $3.52
NICKY_S_96
English Language Paper 2B AQA - range of writing activities.
A range of writing tasks looking at the skills needed for AQA paper 2B. These include topics such as healthy eating, death penalty and identity. Co...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
Teacher-of-English
Collective Nouns (PowerPoint and worksheets)
Collective Nouns 32 slide editable PowerPoint presentation with 1 worksheet Collective Nouns is made up of a 32 slide PowerPoint with an accompanyi...
- (1)
- FREE
ferrycaptain
Harry Potter SPAG Collection
A few one-off lessons based on Harry Potter and SPAG! Includes activities on homophones, nouns, up-levelling work and prepositions.
- (1)
- $2.82
NewsFlashEnglish
Artificial Intelligence
Today, we are going to talk about artificial intelligence. It is supposedly the future. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is intelligence displayed b...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet much of...
- (0)
- $14.09
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Sample Pages
Sample pages from B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two. KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containing wor...
- (0)
- FREE
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series One Sample Pages
Free sample pages from B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision Series One. KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containin...
- (0)
- FREE